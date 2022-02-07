Nia Jax Says She Didn’t Keep Her Job Because of The Rock, Says Her Family Didn’t Have Her Back

Nia Jax recently pushed back against the notion that she stayed in WWE because of her connection to the Rock, stating that her family “did not have my back.” Jax, aka Lena Fatene, was a guest on The Sessions With Renee Paquette and addressed the idea that her connections to the Samoan Dynasty kept her employed.

“It was like, ‘Oh, she’s not going to lose her job because she’s related to Rock,'” Jax said (per Fightful). “You’ve got everybody under the sun ripping me to shreds with all that. It’s funny because it’s so far from the truth. So far from the truth. Vince didn’t have an issue. He knew, ‘shit happens, we’re going to make the best of it.’ Whatever family members they thought supported me, were opposite, did not have my back.”

She continued, “Trust me, I did not have any support with me in this business for a long time. It sucks because you’re family and it is what it is. I didn’t mind it too much because I thought I was creating something on my own. I always pay homage to the family, we have an insane and incredible lineage. The legacy will on forever. Charlotte, Tamina, Nattie, we all want to put our own footprint on it. It’s fine if you don’t want to have my back or support me. I want to do this on my own. I wanted to be like everybody else when I first got signed. I didn’t tell anybody who I was related to. Somebody had heard that one of the cousins was there, it was actually Becky who found out, she was like, ‘It’s you, isn’t it?’ ‘Uhhh.’ When I got into the car accident with my aunt, Rock’s mom, that’s when he kind of let it be known that it was me.”

Jax was released from WWE in November.