Nia Jax Doesn’t Know About a Move Into Acting, Reveals Her Dream Role
Nia Jax isn’t sure if she would be able to do “the Hollywood thing” in terms of acting, but she does have a dream role. Jax spoke with ScreenRant for a new interview and was asked if she would be up for following her cousin The Rock into Hollywood, to which she says she isn’t certain.
“So I am such a wrestling diehard,” Jax said. “I don’t know if I could do… I love what we do where it’s like live-action on the road. We show up that day, we figure out what we’re doing an hour before the show, and then we perform it and leave. I don’t know if I could do the Hollywood thing where I’m rehearsing and taking different takes.”
She continued, “So I commend Dwayne for doing that because that’s awesome. I don’t know if that’s for me. But if I were to be a superhero, of course, I would love to be Wonder Woman.”
Jax most recently battled Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, but failed to win the title.
