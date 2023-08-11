Nia Jax Says She Doesn’t Know If She’s Coming Back To WWE

Speaking recently with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Nia Jax shared some details about her current training status and routines (per Fightful). She also explained that her status regarding a possible WWE return is still up in the air at the moment. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On her ongoing training regimen: “I am, I am training. I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring. He’s great, and then I go over to Natty and TJ’s, so they run me through some drills and stuff like that. I have matches and that. I’ll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte and her husband, Manny.”

On if she might be coming back to WWE: “I don’t have the answer. Right now, I’m just hanging out. I’m enjoying being home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I’ve kind of started being obsessed with being in Pilates.”