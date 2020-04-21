wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler Teased For This Week’s The Bump, Preview for NXT UK

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– Kayla Braxton and McKenzie Mitchell are teasing the appearances of Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler on this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the show’s Twitter accounts shared videos of Braxton and Mitchell tentatively getting Jax and Ziggler, respectively to appear. Triple H is also set to appear on the show, which airs tomorrow at 10 AM ET.

– WWE posted the promo for this week’s special episode of NXT UK, which will revisit Tyler Bate vs. WALTER from last year’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff:

