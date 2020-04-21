wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler Teased For This Week’s The Bump, Preview for NXT UK
– Kayla Braxton and McKenzie Mitchell are teasing the appearances of Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler on this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the show’s Twitter accounts shared videos of Braxton and Mitchell tentatively getting Jax and Ziggler, respectively to appear. Triple H is also set to appear on the show, which airs tomorrow at 10 AM ET.
Multitasking at its finest. 💪 📱 🍷
See you Wednesday, @NiaJaxWWE! @KaylaBraxtonWWE #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/suCaew0jOW
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 20, 2020
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE from this past Friday:@HEELZiggler kind of, sort of, possibly agrees to come on #WWETheBump! @mckenzienmitch pic.twitter.com/DlcsfI45df
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 21, 2020
The #KingOfKings. #TheGame. @TripleH! TOMORROW on #WWETheBump!
What's YOUR favorite Triple H moment??? pic.twitter.com/WVjNEvvBxo
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 21, 2020
– WWE posted the promo for this week’s special episode of NXT UK, which will revisit Tyler Bate vs. WALTER from last year’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff:
