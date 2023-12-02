Nia Jax Is Excited To See What CM Punk Brings to WWE

In an interview with Karolyi from Q1057 and 1035 in Albany (via Fightful, Nia Jax gave her thoughts on the WWE returns of both CM Punk and Randy Orton, which happened last week at Survivor Series.

She said: “That’s the great thing about WWE. I don’t think a lot of things could be seen with the recent events. I would love to predict the future, but the great thing about WWE is that it is unpredictable. It will always keep you on your toes. It will always surprise you and keep you excited. I love Randy Orton, he’s one of my favorite human beings and I’m such a huge fan of his, watched him when I was a kid and now getting to work with him. I’ve been RKO’d by him. He is a top tier talent. I’ve never had the chance to work with CM Punk, but I’ve heard many different things about him and I’m excited to see what he is able to bring since he’s been gone for a bit. There are so many things that can happen in WWE. The surprises we have, the returns we have. New people coming up from NXT. It’s very unpredictable but it will always be exciting and entertaining.“