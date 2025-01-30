– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar and former Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed what’s changed in her current WWE run compared to her earlier run and how she no longer second guesses herself. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On what’s different between her previous WWE run and her current one: “I think I just don’t give a s*** anymore. I don’t care…if I have to go out there in a clown suit and twerk in front of 50,000 people, I’m going to make that the best clown suit twirling session anybody’s ever seen. I don’t give a shit about what people think and how it’s gonna come off. I’m gonna go out there and give it the best I can.”

Nia Jax on wanting to have fun now: “I’m gonna go have fun, I’m gonna make sure that match is incredible, I’m gonna make sure my promos are incredible, at least to the best of my ability, and I’m gonna make the best of everything I can. So I think before I was just a little hesitant and second-guessing myself. Now, I don’t second-guess myself. I’m confident in who I am and what I bring to the table.”

Nia Jax will be competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.