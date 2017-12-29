Nia Jax Explains Why She Wants Braun Strowman Over Enzo For Mixed Match Challenge

– Nia Jax is featured in a new video promoting WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. The Facebook show begins on January 16th, with teams to be announced next week. Jax talks about her push to be teamed with Braun Strowman and why she wants to team with Strowman over Enzo Amore, who she has been flirting with as of late. Jax says that her mind is telling herself no about Enzo, but her body says ys. She said she’s made the mistake of thinking with her heart and that since this is for charity, Strowman is the smarter move: