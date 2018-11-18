WWE News: Nia Jax Calls Herself the ‘Facebreaker,’ and Fan Poll on Survivor Series

– Nia Jax posted a new tweet over the weekend where she refers to herself as the “Facebreaker.” You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE released some post-match interview videos with Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa after their NXT title match at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. Ciampa defeated Dream during the event to retain his title. You can check out those interview videos below.





– After polling fans on which brand has the advantage for tonight’s Survivor Series event, 56 percent of fans voted for Team Raw. The other 44 percent of the WWE Universe voted for Team Smackdown.