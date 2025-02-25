Nia Jax Reflects On Feud With Tiffany Stratton, Loved It Getting Time To Develop

Nia Jax recently opened up about her feud with Tiffany Stratton and how WWE allowed the storyline time to develop. Jax spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and talked about the storyline, which hit a new stage when Stratton turned on Jax and cashed in Money in the Bank to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

“I love that,” Jax said about the time investment into the story. “With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I’m honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved.”

She continued, “Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I’m glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to.”

Jax and Candice LeRae will team up against Stratton and Trish Stratus this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber.