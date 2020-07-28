Nia Jax ‘Fined’ For Slamming WWE Producer on Raw, Deletes Twitter

Nia Jax has been fined (in storyline, of course) for her actions in nailing a move on WWE producer Pat Buck on last night’s Raw. As reported last night, Jax made her return to Raw and ended up in a brawl and match with Shayna Baszler. That match went to a double count-out and when WWE security came out, both women fought them off. Jaz hit a Samoan Drop on Buck and Jax was “fined” an undisclosed amount for the attack.

The announcement reads:

Nia Jax fined for actions on Monday Night Raw

Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday’s Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE’s digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops.

In news that may or may not be related, Jax has deactivated her Twitter account. Going to that page lists a “This account doesn’t exist” message, which is the message when you deactivate your account. Twitter waits 30 days before ultimately deleting the information.