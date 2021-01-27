Nia Jax Fires Back at Fans Calling Her Unsafe After Dana Brooke Spot

Nia Jax has seen fans’ criticism of her being unsafe after her chokeslam of Dana Brooke on Raw, and she’s not sweating it. As reported earlier today, there was some concern by fans that Brooke may have been hurt by the spot that saw her land roughly, but Brooke was fine after the match.

After TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy posted a clip of the match, several fans took to it to criticize Jax. As you can see below, she had some pithy responses to the criticism, noting, “a thread of whiners. Love to see it” and ” Glad to see I’m still living rent free in all you weak ass loser’s heads”:

🤣😂🤣 a thread of whiners. Love to see it. 😘 https://t.co/j1TrJzq8Cx — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) January 26, 2021