Nia Jax Gets Busted Open On WWE Raw (Clip)

Nia Jax found herself busted open on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Jax faced Rhea Ripley and was cut open when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip. Somewhere in the transition, Jax appears to have been caught by something that sliced her open at the corner of her eye and quickly had her bleeding.

Ripley ultimately won by rollup shortly after. You can see a clip of the spot and some pics of Jax below, as well as WWE’s clip of the match that is color-coded to black and white after the spot:

