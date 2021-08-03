wrestling / News
Nia Jax Gets Busted Open On WWE Raw (Clip)
Nia Jax found herself busted open on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Jax faced Rhea Ripley and was cut open when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip. Somewhere in the transition, Jax appears to have been caught by something that sliced her open at the corner of her eye and quickly had her bleeding.
Ripley ultimately won by rollup shortly after. You can see a clip of the spot and some pics of Jax below, as well as WWE’s clip of the match that is color-coded to black and white after the spot:
Nia Jax was busted open pic.twitter.com/3NCmm46dKP
— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 3, 2021
Nia Jax is busted open! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kFUFh4mATa
— C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) August 3, 2021
Nia jax got her eye busted open tonight. Bleeding half the match. 😬 pic.twitter.com/B2igWOWWi1
— JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) August 3, 2021
Nia Jax is busted open bad. 😧 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/MEYPAy2Nn4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 3, 2021
Damn, Nia looking gnarly with the added blood. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dqwBftg5oQ
— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) August 3, 2021
Nia Jax carrying on with the match will that huge cut on her face – WARRIOR – #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Bhf6e6j1XW
— Brutus Maximus (@Brutusmaximus) August 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW