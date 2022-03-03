wrestling / News
Nia Jax Says She Gets Calls ‘Daily’ About People Being Miserable in WWE
The former Nia Jax is all over social media today, and has claimed she gets “daily” calls about people in WWE being miserable. Lina Fanene, who trended earlier today after she compared people supporting Ukraine with the lack of opposition to mask mandates, responded to a fan on Twitter asking her to come back and team with Doudrop to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Fanene wrote:
“lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there”
She proceeded to tell someone to “ask [Mustafa] Ali” about why unhappy people in the company haven’t just quit. You can see her posts below:
lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there https://t.co/q4MePL8EEJ
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 2, 2022
Hahaha! That’s the only way I know how to live https://t.co/XZLpXL73vz
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 2, 2022
Lol! You have zero idea about how their contracts work. Ask Ali..but anywaysss. Ok that’s enough pot stirring for the day https://t.co/pbCmM1ITPc
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 2, 2022
