Nia Jax Recalls First Getting To Know Tiffany Stratton, Working With Her

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton formed a bond during their time working together, and Jax recently recalled getting to know the now-Women’s Champion. Jax and Stratton were a team during Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship reign until Stratton turned on her mentor and cashed in Money in the Bank to win the title. Jax appeared on The Nikki and Brie Show and talked about her relationship with Stratton; you can see some highlights below (per PWINsider):

“Yeah her, I think, technically debut was at last year’s Royal Rumble, and then she was on the road with us. Every tour, every live event, like she really put in the work, and I really — like we had a trip to Australia. It was a 20-hour flight, and she was just sitting by herself and she’s just really quiet, and so I just sat next to her because I could tell like, you know, it’s intimidating. Everybody has their cliques and stuff, so I sat next to her for 20 hours on a flight and then totally hit it off with her because I’m 25 too.”

She continued, “And then she was talking about Total Divas and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy.’ You know what’s weird? I feel like it was like a different lifetime. When she was bringing up stuff, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did that? Oh, I said that?’ Sometimes I’m like, ‘Gosh, some of the shit I said.’ But now she’s been, she’s very coachable. She’s really good at taking criticism and taking any kind of like help. She always wants to do better, so we had fun. It was Naomi, Bailey, me. We were really like, because she was on our brand and we just kind of like kept her, we called her our little baby.”