WWE News: Nia Jax On If She Helped Becky Lynch Become The Man, Stock Up

– Nia Jax weighed in on her infamous punch that broke Becky Lynch’s nose and if that led to her becoming The Man in a new video. Jax spoke with Kayla Braxton for the latter’s Braxton Beat on WWE’s Instagram and was asked if that punch helped Lynch become The Man.

“I won’t take anything away from Becky Lynch, you know, she’s so boastful of herself,” Jax said (per Sportskeeda). “She worked hard and granted, that night, however it happened, will go down in infamy, and I’m not gonna say I helped create her. I think that it was an opportunity that happened that night and she became an icon.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.81 on Thursday, up $0.30 (0.69%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.89% on the day.