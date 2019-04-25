wrestling / News
Nia Jax Back Home and Recovering After Undergoing Double Knee Surgery
April 25, 2019
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Nia Jax was set to undergo double-knee surgery today after suffering torn ACLs in both knees. Jax shared an update on her Twitter account today. It appears she’s back home and recovering after the surgery.
Nia Jax wrote, “At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance.” You can check out the tweet and photo she shared below.
At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance ☺️ pic.twitter.com/vhVoGKXzTs
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 25, 2019
