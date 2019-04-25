wrestling / News

Nia Jax Back Home and Recovering After Undergoing Double Knee Surgery

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nia Jax Total Divas WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Nia Jax was set to undergo double-knee surgery today after suffering torn ACLs in both knees. Jax shared an update on her Twitter account today. It appears she’s back home and recovering after the surgery.

Nia Jax wrote, “At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance.” You can check out the tweet and photo she shared below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading