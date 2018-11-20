WWE News: Nia Jax Hypes Her WWE TLC Match With Ronda Rousey, New WWE Music Power 10, Nick Hogan Backstage at Raw

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter, hyping her upcoming WWE TLC match with WWE Rw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey…

The most highly anticipated match of the year! Don’t worry my hand will be 100% by then https://t.co/m3CRFhIqu8 — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 20, 2018

– Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, was backstage for last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Music Power 10…