WWE News: Nia Jax Hypes Her WWE TLC Match With Ronda Rousey, New WWE Music Power 10, Nick Hogan Backstage at Raw

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Nia Jax Raw 6418

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter, hyping her upcoming WWE TLC match with WWE Rw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey…

– Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, was backstage for last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Music Power 10…

