Nia Jax Jokes About Awkward Move During Raw Match

– If you were watching last night’s episode of Raw, you might have noticed a bit of an awkward spot during Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s tag team match against Asuka and Lana. A clip that went viral from the match saw Jax jumping through the ring ropes while Lana was holding the middle one downward. Needless to say, it looked weird.

At the very least, Nia Jax has a good sense of humor over the moment. She responded to a clip of the spot on social media, writing, “Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming!” You can view that tweet below.