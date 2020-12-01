wrestling / News
Nia Jax Jokes About Awkward Move During Raw Match
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
– If you were watching last night’s episode of Raw, you might have noticed a bit of an awkward spot during Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s tag team match against Asuka and Lana. A clip that went viral from the match saw Jax jumping through the ring ropes while Lana was holding the middle one downward. Needless to say, it looked weird.
At the very least, Nia Jax has a good sense of humor over the moment. She responded to a clip of the spot on social media, writing, “Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming!” You can view that tweet below.
Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming! 🤣😂😜. https://t.co/yLbhzFS5m4
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Konnan On AEW’s Decision To Not Use Marijuana References For Inner Circle Skit In Las Vegas
- Chyna’s Former Manager Claims Vince McMahon Offered WWE Title To Keep Her From Doing Playboy
- Chris Jericho On One Area AEW Needs To Improve, Balancing Comedy & Seriousness, Why WWE Comedy Doesn’t Work
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response