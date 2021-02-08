Nia Jax Jokes About Her Reputation For Causing Injuring

As we all know, Nia Jax is well aware of her reputation of causing injuries and she took to social media today to joke about it. Jax posted to Twitter in response to a post by Lince Dorado saying that he’s “good” after a bad bump he took hitting his head on the announcer’s table on NXT, joking that she “moved the table so it could injure you.”

Dorado replied, “Jokes on you @NiaJaxWWE, I got 9 lives! Meow!” which led to a response from Jax, as did a fan joking about it. You can see the posts below, incluing a fan’s post that she retweeted:

I moved the table so it could injure you 😈😈😈😈 https://t.co/Y7kO4admQy — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 8, 2021