Nia Jax, Killer Kross Exchange Words After Kross Comments on Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania Ring Gear

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WrestleMania 36

Killer Kross saw something familiar in Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania ring gear, and his comments to that effect drew the attention of Nia Jax. Kross posted to Twitter in response to a fan who questioned why Morgan was “trying to look like Scarlett,” referencing Kross’ girlfriend and NXT signee Scarlett Bordeaux.

That brought Jax’s attention, who retweeted Kross with “You better take a f**ken seat real quick dude.” She then shared her support for Morgan and Kross continued to comment in response to fans:

Jeremy Thomas

