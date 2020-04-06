Nia Jax, Killer Kross Exchange Words After Kross Comments on Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania Ring Gear

Killer Kross saw something familiar in Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania ring gear, and his comments to that effect drew the attention of Nia Jax. Kross posted to Twitter in response to a fan who questioned why Morgan was “trying to look like Scarlett,” referencing Kross’ girlfriend and NXT signee Scarlett Bordeaux.

That brought Jax’s attention, who retweeted Kross with “You better take a f**ken seat real quick dude.” She then shared her support for Morgan and Kross continued to comment in response to fans:

Great question — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 5, 2020

You better take a f**ken seat real quick dude. https://t.co/nufh2jPKYg — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 5, 2020

No kidding. — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 5, 2020