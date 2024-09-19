– During a recent interview with Screen Rant, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed her title victory over Bayley at WWE SummerSlam and more. Below are some highlights:

On winning the WWE Women’s Title: “I think when I first won the title, it was a great moment. It was against Alexa Bliss. We had that amazing storyline, and I wasn’t expecting to win that one. It was more of a shock to me. At the moment, it was during the time where we had Rhonda coming in and there were so many factors going on, so I didn’t really get to soak it in, let’s put it that way. I didn’t get to soak in that moment.”

On why this title win means so much more to her: “I feel this one has meant so much more to me , not only because it came with winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, which was such an incredible tournament showing off so many talents in the WWE, and then being able to carry it into SummerSlam against a competitor I’ve been going against for 10 years, Bayley, and taking it off her. I’ve been able to really enjoy it and soak it in, and I value it a little bit more than I did last time.”

On how winning Queen fo the Ring was harder than winning the title: “The Queen of the Ring, to me, because it was a tournament and there’s so many brackets, I got to face so many different competitors, incredible. I got Naomi, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Lyra Valkyria – these are top-tier women in the division. That was definitely a difficult phase to go through, but being able to get in the ring with Bayley, who is a seasoned veteran who knows how to work – I’ve lost to her more than I’ve beaten her in my career . It definitely tasted a little bit better, let’s put it that way.”

On her character versus her real personality: “It’s not a balancing act, it’s who Nia Jax is. It’s a little turned-up version of who I really am, and I feel the audience can relate to somebody that they feel comfortable with. I just try to be myself turned up, and apparently, it’s been working. They seem to like it, but I don’t try to balance anything, because I don’t feel as though I want to be anything somebody can’t relate to.”

Nia Jax is set for action later next month at WWE Bad Blood, defending her WWE Women’s Championship. Her opponent will be determined by a tag team match on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown where she teams with Tiffany Stratton against Bayley and Naomi. If Jax is pinned, the person who pins her will receive a title shot at Bad Blood. If Jax and Stratton win, then whoever gets pinned has to leave SmackDown forever.

Tomorrow’s SmackDown is being held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. WWE Bad Blood is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.