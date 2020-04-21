Nia Jax Lays Down Challenge to Ronda Rousey

– During last night’s episode of Raw, Nia Jax picked up a win over Kairi Sane. After the show, Jax issued a challenge to former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Jax wrote on Twitter, “Since @KairiSaneWWE can’t anything about it, maybe @RondaRousey would like to try #Samoan4Real.”

As previously reported, Nia Jax threatened Rousey after the former UFC champion referred to WWE as “fake fights.” At the time, Jax wrote, “I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeb—h”

You can view Nia Jax’s latest tweet on Rousey below.