Nia Jax Says She’s ‘Meeting With Mr. McMahon’ Over Being Fined For Raw Actions

Nia Jax is taking her fine for hitting WWE producer Pat Buck with a Samoan Drop all the way to the top of the WWE food chain. Jax, you may recall, was “fined” an undisclosed amount for attacking Buck when he tried to intervene in the post-match brawl between Shayna Baszler and her.

Jax deactivated her Twitter account at that time and, while she has not yet reactivated it, she did post twice to Instagram. You can see both posts below. The first says of the fine, “With the advice of counsel, I am not able to address this situation until after my meeting with Mr. McMahon.” The second has her double flipping off the camera and captioning it “Hey..Fine this.”