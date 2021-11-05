Nia Jax Was On ‘Mental Health Break’ Prior To WWE Release, Says WWE Didn’t Respond To Request For Extension

As previously reported, Nia Jax was among those released by WWE on Thursday, and she has since taken to Instagram to issue a statement and comment on the circumstances surrounding her being let go by the company.

Jax stated that she has been on “mental health break” prior to her release before also saying that the company did not respond to her request for an extension. Additionally, she noted that despite a report regarding vaccine status being a factor in her release, her “vaccination status was never mentioned” by the company:

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much – more than I can share – and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself. Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options. It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Jax signed with back in 2014.