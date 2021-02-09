WWE News: Nia Jax’s ‘My Hole!’ Line Trends on Twitter, Miro Reacts to Lana’s Win, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles Clip

Nia Jax become a social media trend after screaming “My hole!” during her match with Lana on Raw. During their tables match on Monday’s episode, Jax missed a leg drop on the apron and landed hard on the apron. Selling the pain, she screamed “Ow, my butt! Ohhh, my hole!” and the moment ended up trending on Twitter along with Lana and Jax themselves:

– Lana ultimately scored the win, and her husband Miro posted to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

Nia finally got the push she deserved! Way to go WIFE @LanaWWE — Miro (@ToBeMiro) February 9, 2021

– WWE posted a clip of AJ Styles’ win over Jeff Hardy: