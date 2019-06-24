WWE News: Nia Jax Shows Off New Look, Kofi Kingston Milestone, RAW Preview

– Nia Jax showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram today.

– WWE tweeted and posted about a new milestone for Kofi Kingston: “[email protected] has hit yet ANOTHER milestone as the #WWEChampion has logged 1,500 days as a title holder!”

Kofi Kingston joins exclusive 1,500-day championship club

Yet another milestone for Kofi Kingston (he does that a lot), as the WWE Champion has logged his 1,500th day as a titleholder to place him in truly rarified company.

Kingston — who’s also held the Intercontinental, United States and all four versions of the Tag Team Championship — is just one of five Superstars to accumulate 1,500 days as a titleholder in the post-WrestleMania era. Although Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund racked up years-long reigns in their day, only four other Superstars have crossed the 1,500 mark since the institution of The Showcase of the Immortals: Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H and The Miz.

No matter how you look at it, that’s an impressive group to be counted among: Two Hall of Famers, a 16-time World Champion, and a fellow Grand Slam Champion. Congratulations once again to your W. W. E. World. Heavy. Weight. Champion.