Nia Jax Not Happy With WWE Using ‘Facetuned’ Photo Of Her

In a post on Instagram, Nia Jax said that she wasn’t happy with WWE using an altered photo of her for promotional purposes, stating she’s not a big fan of Facetune.

She wrote: “I get that Facetune is a thing now, but I’m not a big fan. I wear enough makeup and have great hair installed to pick up where I lack in looks, Facetune is a bit much. Yes, in my untouched pic you can see a big zit on my chin, whatevs [whatever]. I have asked WWE to please replace my obviously facetuned pic with the untouched [version]. I’m not happy with the message it sends.”