Nia Jax Clarifies That She’s Not Injured

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax has been off WWE TV in the build to WrestleMania and she recently gave an update on her status. Jax hasn’t competed since the WWE Elimination Chamber, and she posted to her Twitter account to note that despite speculation otherwise, she is not injured.

Jax wrote in a tongue-in-cheek reply to a question as to whether she is hurt:

“Nope she’s not, i asked her”

