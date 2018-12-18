WWE News: Nia Jax On Not Being Used on TV After TLC Loss, Steve Austin’s Funniest Moments Video, NXT Tapings Sell Out Fast

– A fan tweeted about how Nia Jax “as usual” took a “long vacation” after getting a push heading into a PPV and then wasn’t used on TV. Jax responded…

What’s been established… MY Punch: Breaks Face. Puts “someone” on the shelf for 6 weeks, they return to lose their title Brittle B… “someone” Punch: Zero effect And yes I’m a Bitch, I’m THE BITCH pic.twitter.com/Z8K6tvMq2B — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 17, 2018

Yup!!! At least you know the drill 👍🏼 mama needs some R&R 🙌🏽. Keep tweeting about it, it’ll get you nowhere, but I’m surrrre it’ll make you feel better 🤗 https://t.co/Q8zRMxE4Lz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 18, 2018

– According to Wrestling Inc, the NXT tapings on Wednesday, February 20 from Full Sail University quickly sold out on Monday. The January 3 tapings and the January 30 tapings are also sold out. These are the only NXT TV tapings announced for 2019 so far.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Steve Austin’s funniest moments…