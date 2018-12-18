Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax On Not Being Used on TV After TLC Loss, Steve Austin’s Funniest Moments Video, NXT Tapings Sell Out Fast

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax Total Divas WWE

– A fan tweeted about how Nia Jax “as usual” took a “long vacation” after getting a push heading into a PPV and then wasn’t used on TV. Jax responded…

– According to Wrestling Inc, the NXT tapings on Wednesday, February 20 from Full Sail University quickly sold out on Monday. The January 3 tapings and the January 30 tapings are also sold out. These are the only NXT TV tapings announced for 2019 so far.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Steve Austin’s funniest moments…

article topics :

Nia Jax, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading