Nia Jax Offered Free Bidets, Brand Ambassadorship After Raw Apron Moment
Nia Jax’s big moment on last night’s Raw is getting all sorts of attention, and that includes a bidet company offering her free product and a brand ambassadorship. As you no doubt know by now, Jax went viral on Twitter after her match against Lana saw her miss an apron leg drop and sell the moment by screaming “Ow! My hole!”
In response, TUSHY has sent out a press release looking to retain Jax’s services as a brand ambassador and offering her a couple of free products, to accomodate her bidet needs at home and on the road. You can see the offer letter from TUSHY below:
Dear Nia Jax,
I saw what transpired last night during Raw. My condolences to your…hole. That looked like it hurt. To help ease some of your pain, I’d like to send you a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install. I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It’ll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time.
We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they’re out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists.
Lastly, we’d love for you to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features our bidet offers athletes.
Let me know if you’re interested in a free TUSHY and TUSHY Travel and I’ll send one to you ASAP.
Feel free to check out our assortment of products at www.hellotushy.com.
Cheers,
Miki Agrawal
Founder, TUSHY
