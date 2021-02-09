Nia Jax Offered Free Bidets, Brand Ambassadorship After Raw Apron Moment

Nia Jax’s big moment on last night’s Raw is getting all sorts of attention, and that includes a bidet company offering her free product and a brand ambassadorship. As you no doubt know by now, Jax went viral on Twitter after her match against Lana saw her miss an apron leg drop and sell the moment by screaming “Ow! My hole!”

In response, TUSHY has sent out a press release looking to retain Jax’s services as a brand ambassador and offering her a couple of free products, to accomodate her bidet needs at home and on the road. You can see the offer letter from TUSHY below: