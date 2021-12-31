Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:

On what’s next for her since she’s moved on from wrestling: “Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm.”

On her upcoming interview with Renee Paquette: “Yes!!! I’m definitely going to spill some tea with my girl @ReneePaquette”

On if she’ll ever wrestle again: “Never say never.”

On the hardest thing about leaving wrestling: “Just missing the backstage shenanigans with my friends.”

On being RKOd by Randy Orton: “Shortly after this incident [Kim Orton] was yelling at me “That’s what you get for messing with my husband, still love you Nia.”

On how scripted Total Divas was: “98%”

On a rumored return at the Royal Rumble: “False.”

On the reaction backstage to the “My Hole!” segment: “Walked back into gorilla and everyone was hysterically laughing.”

On her WWE release: “I was told budget cuts.”