Nia Jax Praises Jacob Fatu For Turning His Life Around, Says She’s ‘In Awe’ Of Him

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Nia Jax praised Jacob Fatu for the work he’s put in to turn his life around, as well as what he can do in the ring.

She said: “Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I’ve ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when he was going through his troubles and he was watching the boys on TV and changing his life around, you know, look at him. Like he had the opportunity and he took it upon himself to get better. Look where he is now. He’s probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he’s, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I’m always in awe of what he does.“