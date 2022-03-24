wrestling / News
Nia Jax Promising Exclusive Content Coming Soon, Includes Lingerie Photo
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax in WWE) promised to debut exclusive content next week, with a photo of herself wearing lingerie.
This comes after the recent launch of Toni Storm’s Onlyfans account. Back in December, Jax was asked if she would open one and she said “absolutely not” and that she “never considered it.”
