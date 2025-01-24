Nia Jax Says Part Of Her Is Proud of Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank Cash-In

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women’s Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Nia Jax, and Jax says a part of her is proud of Stratton. The two were allied for months before Stratton finally cashed in the briefcase to win the title on the first Smackdown of 2025, and Jax weighed in on the cash in in an appearance on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On Stratton cashing in on her: “You build her up, you raise this little baby, and she goes and stabs you in the back. It’s something I’ve never experienced. She should definitely be keeping an eye out for me. There is part of me that is a little proud of her because I taught her well, I can’t lie. The betrayal still eats at me. She definitely shouldn’t be sitting comfortably.”

On Stratton teasing the cash in in the months before she did so: “I think she was trying to attempt to fill some big shoes. There are some big shoes to be filled if you want to be the champion. She was hesitating and wasn’t sure. Plus, it’s always fun to tease the fans. They always like to think that they know better. Eventually, once there were so many teases, they got numb to the tease. I thought it was beautiful. I’m torn. It was a beautiful moment to watch my Tiffy become champion. Being at the other end of it, did it hurt a little bit? Yes, but watching the reaction of the crowd when she hit me on the back, when I was watching back and reactions, I couldn’t even hear myself in that moment. It was beautiful. It was beautiful that everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen.’ She played it perfectly. I have to give her her flowers on that one.”