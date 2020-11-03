wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Puts Lana Through Another Table, Women’s Tag Title Clip, Angel Garza Has a Secret Admirer
November 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana went through her seventh table at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw. After Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, Jax once again put her Team Raw partner through the announcer’s table:
7-TIMES, 7-TIMES, 7-TIMES, 7-TIMES, 7-TIMES, 7-TIMES, 7-TIMES!@NiaJaxWWE sends @LanaWWE crashing through the announce table on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/zuQrtxiEAJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
– Speaking of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match, a clip from the bout is online:
– Angel Garza has a secret admirer in the WWE Universe and had a message for them. You can see the video below:
