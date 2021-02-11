wrestling / News

Nia Jax Reacts To Sam Roberts’ Joke About Her Line From RAW

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NIa Jax Lana Raw

As we’ve previously reported, Nia Jax landed on her backside on RAW and screamed out ‘My hole!’ after, which led to the comment trending on Twitter. Many people have made jokes, include Sam Roberts.

He wrote: “Waiting for the @WWENetwork Untold on “my hole”. Hope it’s ok @NiaJaxWWE!!!

Jax replied: “You’re a jerk.

