wrestling / News
Nia Jax Reacts To Sam Roberts’ Joke About Her Line From RAW
February 11, 2021 | Posted by
As we’ve previously reported, Nia Jax landed on her backside on RAW and screamed out ‘My hole!’ after, which led to the comment trending on Twitter. Many people have made jokes, include Sam Roberts.
He wrote: “Waiting for the @WWENetwork Untold on “my hole”. Hope it’s ok @NiaJaxWWE!!!”
Jax replied: “You’re a jerk.”
You’re a jerk https://t.co/gaBo95Hiqd
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Rock On His Family’s COVID-19 Experience, Upcoming Young Rock Series
- Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’