During a recent interview with Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, former WWE Women's Champion recalled her match with Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament and the finish with the devastating looking Annihilator. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lyra Valkyria on hitting Nia Jax with the Annihilator: “It was something that was suggested that we do, just something different, for the Annihilator. Lyra Valkyria is a new talent that has the most potential. I love her. I love working with her. I wanted something different for her, and we kind of rehearsed it, but obviously, you can’t really go full speed with that in rehearsal; you just have to go with it.”

On how the finish came together: “It was so crazy. When I watched it back, I gasped myself. In the moment, when you do it, it was so fast. We got backstage, and that young girl, so sweet, she kept thanking me for everything. She said, ‘It was great. It was easy.’ I know deep down she’s probably hurting and can’t breathe. It made it easy for me to enjoy that moment because she came back and told me it was incredible, and it didn’t bother her whatsoever. It was great that I was able to share that moment with her. Watching it back, I don’t know if I would want to be on the other side of it.”

After winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax went on to beat Bayley to win the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2024.