Nia Jax Reportedly Frustrated With Position in WWE, Not Getting Asuka Match at TLC

– While Nia Jax has not walked out of WWE, she is said to be frustrated with her position in the company including not getting a match with Asuka at WWE TLC. Wrestling Observer Live reports that while Jax has not walked out as was reported, she is not happy with aspects of her spot in the company.

The site also says that Jax wanted to face Asuka at TLC but that didn’t happen, as Asuka is now set to face Emma in her Raw debut.

Sports Illustrated reports that Jax is also unhappy with her creative direction and pay scale. She could likely make a good amount of money by booking indy dates in addition to a return to plus-size modelling if she were to leave WWE, but that seems unlikely because she’s viewed as having leverage due to being The Rock’s cousin. Due to her connection to the Rock, she is likely to return and actually may come out of this with a larger paycheck.