Nia Jax Reportedly Undergoing Surgery Tomorrow
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Nia Jax will reportedly get surgery on her torn ACLs tomorrow. Casey of Squared Circle Sirens noted on Twitter that Jax, who announced earlier this month that she would be out of action due to the injuries, will undergo the procedures tomorrow.
At this time, it isn’t known how long the recovery process will take, though it could take up to nine months. Jax last competed at WrestleMania 35 alongside Tamino in the Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
