Nia Jax Comments On Her Reputation Of Being Unsafe In the Ring

Nia Jax has been perceived by fans as being “unsafe” in the ring, and she recently talked about the situation. The WWE alumna spoke with Ring the Belle and during the conversation she talked the reputation; you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On getting perspective on the matter from Randy Orton: “I remember having a conversation with Randy Orton because I had watched one of his matches with Brock [Lesnar] when they first started out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys were so all over the place.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, we were s***. We didn’t know what we were doing. Back then there wasn’t a YouTube or a Twitter or an Instagram that reminded you how many things you messed up on.'”

On her reputation for being unsafe: “Sometimes mistakes happen, and I never want to be unsafe. I always made it a point to make sure people felt comfortable getting in the ring with me, and so that kind of hurt my feelings, but I knew backstage people had my back.”