WWE News: Nia Jax Responds To Fan’s Insulting Sign, Kenny Williams And Amir Jordan At WWE Performance Center, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sting

– A fan on Twitter sent a photo to Nia Jax of their insulting sign from a WWE event, which Jax laughed off. Here’s the exchange:

Can I get a reply too ??? pic.twitter.com/pA9z2n2jNb — yer daselsavon (@AjBeele) March 20, 2019

Hahaha hahah!!! Amazing! You PAID for a board, markers, made the sign, PAID to come to the show to hold it up and at the end of the day I 👏🏼still👏🏼got👏🏼PAID🗣🗣🗣🗣. Try again dude https://t.co/a1Y1lPwGTo — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 20, 2019

As another fan noted, the first post was simply a photoshop of someone else’s original sign.

He didn’t even do that tbh, he just did a lazy photoshop on this pic from 2012. Whilst you were getting paid. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/PpwFFR1Ht2 — Dan Young (@Youngy54_) March 20, 2019

– WWE has posted a new video for NXT UK in which Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan are at the WWE Performance Center talking about asking Johnny Saint for a tag team title match.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Sting (60), KC James (37), Homicide (40) and Scott Vick (44).