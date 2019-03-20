wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Responds To Fan’s Insulting Sign, Kenny Williams And Amir Jordan At WWE Performance Center, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sting

March 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A fan on Twitter sent a photo to Nia Jax of their insulting sign from a WWE event, which Jax laughed off. Here’s the exchange:

As another fan noted, the first post was simply a photoshop of someone else’s original sign.

– WWE has posted a new video for NXT UK in which Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan are at the WWE Performance Center talking about asking Johnny Saint for a tag team title match.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Sting (60), KC James (37), Homicide (40) and Scott Vick (44).

