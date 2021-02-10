Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment

– As previously reported, Nia Jax uttering “My hole!” earlier this week on Raw became an overnight viral sensation and was a top trend on Twitter. The bidet company TUSHY also used the event as a publicity stunt, and the company offered Nia Jax some free products along with her becoming a brand ambassador. Since that time, TUSHY posted a tweet with a photoshopped image of Jax wearing a shirt that reads, “Ask me about my butthole.”

The caption for TUSHY’s tweet reads, “@NiaJaxWWE, picture this. [pleading face emoji].” Jax later responded to the tweet, writing, “Rude.” You can view that exchange below.