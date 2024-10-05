Nia Jax Retains Women’s Championship at WWE Bad Blood, Has Tension With Tiffany Stratton

Nia Jax is still the WWE Women’s Champion, defeating Bayley to retain the title at Bad Blood tonight. The referee was wiped out at one point, allowing Tiffany Stratton to come out to seemingly cash in or help. The referee thought it was a cash in, and so did Jax, which allowed Bayley to get a near fall. Later on, Stratton distracted Bayley, which led to a top rope Samoan Drop and Annihilator from Jax for the win. There was tension between Jax and Stratton after the match.

Jax is in her second reign as Women’s Champion and has held the belt for 63 days. She defeated Bayley to become champion back at Summerslam on August 3.