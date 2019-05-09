wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Gives Return Update With Gym Video, Stock Edges Down

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax WrestleMania 34

– Nia Jax provided a new update on her return to the ring with a video posted from a gym workout. You can see the video below. Jax underwent double knee surgery on April 25th.

– WWE’s stock closed at $83.87 on Thursday, down $0.41 (0.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.54% for the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading