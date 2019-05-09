WWE News: Nia Jax Gives Return Update With Gym Video, Stock Edges Down

– Nia Jax provided a new update on her return to the ring with a video posted from a gym workout. You can see the video below. Jax underwent double knee surgery on April 25th.

If you thought double knee surgery was going to stop me, then you have no clue who the F**k I am! 2 weeks post surgery #RespectTheHawk #Whitesnake pic.twitter.com/cR7wC5xKPC — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 9, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $83.87 on Thursday, down $0.41 (0.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.54% for the day.