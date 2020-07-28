wrestling / News

Nia Jax Returns to Raw, Brawls With Shayna Baszler (Pic, Video)

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax made her return to Raw and ended up in a fight with Shayna Baszler. Jax made her first appearance since her attack on Charlotte Flair on the June 22nd episode on tonight’s show, calling for a Raw Women’s Championship match. Instead, Baszler came out and the two ended up getting into a brawl.

You can see a pic and clip from the segment below:

