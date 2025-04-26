wrestling / News
Nia Jax Returns On WWE SmackDown, Attacks Tiffany Stratton
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
Nia Jax is back on WWE Smackdown, laying out her former best friend-turned-rival in Tiffany Stratton. Friday’s show saw Stratton face Jade Cargill in a match that ended in a DQ when Naomi came out to attack Cargill. Naomi continued to assault Cargill until Stratton came over for the save, then bailed as Jax showed up to attack her.
Jax hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, when she and Candice LeRae lost a tag team match to Stratton and Trish Stratus.
