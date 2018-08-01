Quantcast

 

WWE News: Nia Jax Reveals Her Choice For Best Tag Team, Free Match From Summerslam 2015, Shinsuke Nakamura Battles John Cena On This Day In History

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax said that she believes The Usos are the best tag team in the WWE.

– WWE has released a free match from Summerslam 2015, with Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Alicia Fox vs. Charlotte, Paige and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi and Tamina.

– WWE Network posted on Instagram that on this day last year, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena on Smackdown.

