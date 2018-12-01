Nia Jax Claims Ronda Rousey Needs to Spend More Time Learning How to Wrestle Ahead of Raw Match

– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina and Nia Jax was announced for Monday’s upcoming edition of Raw. Ronda Rousey responded to the news on social media, which you can see below.

Later on however, Nia Jax says Rousey needs to spend more time learning how to wrestle and less on social media. That full exchange is available below.

The #IrresistibleForce and the #MonolithicMute are apparently some busy ladies with no spare time to catch the ass whoopin’ that’s coming to them. Good thing this Monday on #RAW @niajaxwwe… https://t.co/LZ780b15TY — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 30, 2018