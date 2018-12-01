Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Nia Jax Claims Ronda Rousey Needs to Spend More Time Learning How to Wrestle Ahead of Raw Match

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ronda rousey nia jax WWE Raw

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina and Nia Jax was announced for Monday’s upcoming edition of Raw. Ronda Rousey responded to the news on social media, which you can see below.

Later on however, Nia Jax says Rousey needs to spend more time learning how to wrestle and less on social media. That full exchange is available below.

