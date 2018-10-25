Nia Jax Says She Enjoys Proving People Wrong, Talks Alexa Bliss Feud

– Nia Jax spoke with Al Jazeera for a new interview for a new interview promoting this weekend’s Evolution PPV. Highlights are below:

On proving people wrong: “This is who I am, I am never going to be a size zero. Just because I’m a bigger girl, they might think I cannot do anything, but no. I can perform just as good as anybody else. I have no problem breaking stereotypes. And proving people wrong, it’s actually quite fun.”

On being different: “When I first started training in WWE, I noticed I was different from everybody. I thought it was going to be a disadvantage. I was thinking I would need to lose 50 pounds (about 22kg). I thought I needed to blend in. But my coach was a huge proponent of me embracing my size, and making me work with it.”

On the body-shaming storyline: “I’ve been bullied because of the way I’ve looked growing up. So when this storyline came up we were both like, we have to make this as real as possible. When we had to cut segments, there were things that Alexa said she didn’t want to say, and I was like you have to say this. I was like if you cannot say this, then I cannot provide my true feelings and the people will not resonate with our story”.

On women’s wrestling in WWE: “Being a woman right now in WWE is an amazing thing. We keep breaking barriers and setting new records, proving that it’s not just men that draw crowds.”