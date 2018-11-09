wrestling / News
Nia Jax Says Her Last Match With Ronda Rousey Was Incredible
In an interview with Sport Bible, Nia Jax spoke about her match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank and their upcoming rematch for the RAW Women’s title. Here are highlights:
On Ronda Rousey: “It was pretty incredible. I was in there with one of the greatest athletes in the world and she is, being in the ring with her, you can tell. And she has a great work ethic, she’s incredibly strong and I feel like we have some serious unfinished business that I really want to get back to where we started. I feel like we started something really special and it can only get better so I can’t wait to see where it goes.”
On working with Tamina: “I’ve always wanted to work a single with Tamina because I don’t think anybody’s ever seen such powerhouses go at it in the women’s division so I think it would be really cool. I always see such great talent in NXT coming up and the talent we have on our current roster that hasn’t fully developed so I never know where it’s going to go. I’ve already pretty cool matches; I had a singles match at Wrestlemania with my best friend [Alexa Bliss], the first ever singles match for Ronda Rousey so I’ve hit some pretty big highs in the match department. I feel like it can only get better. You know what, I’m probably going to get some crap for it but I’m not. I don’t think it’s needed anytime soon personally. Obviously, if I were to be put in the tag division I would want Tamina Snuka to be on my side – I just feel like we’d be unstoppable. But I’m not someone that thinks it’s needed yet.”